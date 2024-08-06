© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore's mayor on billion dollar housing plan, and what's worked to reduce crime

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is seen during a press conference about the Key Bridge collapse in Dundalk, Maryland on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is seen during a press conference about the Key Bridge collapse in Dundalk, Maryland on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss his policy plans for the city's biggest challenges. We ask Scott about decreases in violent crime and car thefts. What is working, according to the mayor, and where is there room for improvement?

Scott regularly joins the show to discuss the latest from his office, though the interview series was suspended during the Democratic primary.

After winning his party's nomination, the Mayor does have an opponent in the general election, Republican Shannon Wright. Wright is not actively campaigning for Mayor, save for a couple of Facebook posts. She does not have a functional campaign website or a staff, and she has signed an affidavit stating she does not intend to spend or raise any money before the November election. Wright joined Midday's “Conversations with the Candidates” series earlier this summer.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday with the MayorMayor Brandon ScottBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottHousing
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
