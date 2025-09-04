2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Mayor Scott on fed troops, fighting crime, moving the Sisson St. dump

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated 1,731 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (official photo)

It’s Midday with the Mayor, our monthly conversation about city affairs with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Mayor Scott joins Tom live on Zoom from his office in City Hall to discuss his response to President Trump's recent calls to deploy National Guard soldiers to Baltimore streets to fight crime. He also talks about his administration's progress in reducing crime in the city, and his controversial proposal to move the Sisson Street trash drop-off center to a site along Jones Falls.

You are welcome to join the discussion as well…
Send us an email at wypr.org, or call us at 410.662.8780

(Audio of this conversation will be posted early this afternoon)

