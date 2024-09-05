© 2024 WYPR
Mayor Scott on massive opioid settlements and city employee work conditions

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks at a press conference at City Hall on June 23, 2023.
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott (official photo)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott returns for Midday with the Mayor to discuss the city's biggest challenges. We ask him about working conditions for Department of Public Works employees in Baltimore, and million dollar settlements from the companies alleged to be involved in the devastating opioid crisis.

Scott joined monthly to talk about issues affecting our city ever since he was elected in 2020. We suspended his appearances for a few months during the Democratic primary, which Mayor Scott won with more than 50% of the vote.

Now, his Republican opponent in the general election is Pastor Shannon Wright. She is not actively campaigning. She has signed an affidavit stating she does not intend to spend or raise much money before the November election.

You can hear Midday's interview with Pastor Wright in our “Conversations with the Candidates" series.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
