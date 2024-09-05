Mayor Scott on massive opioid settlements and city employee work conditions

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott returns for Midday with the Mayor to discuss the city's biggest challenges. We ask him about working conditions for Department of Public Works employees in Baltimore, and million dollar settlements from the companies alleged to be involved in the devastating opioid crisis.

Scott joined monthly to talk about issues affecting our city ever since he was elected in 2020. We suspended his appearances for a few months during the Democratic primary, which Mayor Scott won with more than 50% of the vote.

Now, his Republican opponent in the general election is Pastor Shannon Wright. She is not actively campaigning. She has signed an affidavit stating she does not intend to spend or raise much money before the November election.

