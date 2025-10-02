Midday with the Mayor: New PILOT agreement with 'eds and meds.' Plus, how Baltimore is feeling the federal shutdown.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss a new agreement between the city and large educational and medical nonprofits to make payments in lieu of taxes. Does the deal satisfy advocates who say institutions like Johns Hopkins University are not paying their fair share? The agreement comes as members of the City Council attempted to assemble a task force to recommend what anchor institutions should pay.

Plus, a discussion of a controversial package of zoning laws intended to boost the availability of affordable housing. In an unusual move, two of the bills in the package have been sent back to the committee that had already approved them.

And, is the city prepared for the ripple effects of the federal government shutdown?