2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: New PILOT agreement with 'eds and meds.' Plus, how Baltimore is feeling the federal shutdown.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks at a press conference at City Hall on June 23. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks at a press conference at City Hall on June 23.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss a new agreement between the city and large educational and medical nonprofits to make payments in lieu of taxes. Does the deal satisfy advocates who say institutions like Johns Hopkins University are not paying their fair share? The agreement comes as members of the City Council attempted to assemble a task force to recommend what anchor institutions should pay.

Plus, a discussion of a controversial package of zoning laws intended to boost the availability of affordable housing. In an unusual move, two of the bills in the package have been sent back to the committee that had already approved them.

And, is the city prepared for the ripple effects of the federal government shutdown?

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRMidday with the MayorMayor Brandon Scottfederal shutdownPILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes)
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak