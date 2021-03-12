-
As the country falls deeper into the morass of a surging pandemic, President Trump has ignored the coronavirus and most of his other presidential duties,…
As the 2020 election vote-counting continues in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Alaska, Democratic presidential candidate Joe…
It’s the Midday Newswrap. The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to make history. She is lying in state at the Capitol at this hour,…
On today's edition of the News Wrap, Tamara Keith, NPR's White House correspondent and host of its Politics Podcast, joins Tom with her perspectives on a…
It's another edition of the Midday Newswrap, and this week we spotlight the simmering civil rights street protests in Portland, Oregon, and the forceful…
As we went to air today, the House Judiciary Committee convened an investigative hearing into “political interference and threats to prosecutorial…
Today on the News Wrap, Democrats came out swinging on the debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Michael Bloomberg took the most punches, but it…
Today is Brexit day. At midnight, the United Kingdom will formally leave the European Union. But as the door to Europe closes, Britain has opened the door…
On today's edition of the Midday News Wrap, we take a closer look at three stories topping the news this week.The U.S.-Iran Crisis: The U.S. and Iran…
The intense acrimony between Republicans and Democrats was on full display during the impeachment debate and vote in the House of Representatives…