© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

News Wrap: City Council elections and Johns Hopkins protests

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Baltimore City Council Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
1 of 2  — tax payers night 0523 1.jpg
The Baltimore City Council
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
Hopkins Justice Collective, the student group organizing Pro-Palestine efforts, lists five demands for university leaders, including: divesting from weapons companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, cutting ties with the University of Tel Aviv and ending the Department of Defense partnership with the university’s applied physics lab. Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
2 of 2  — hopkins palestine 2.jpg
Hopkins Justice Collective, the student group organizing Pro-Palestine efforts, lists five demands for university leaders, including: divesting from weapons companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, cutting ties with the University of Tel Aviv and ending the Department of Defense partnership with the university’s applied physics lab.
Bri Hatch / WYPR

On this week's edition of the Midday News Wrap, Tom begins with a conversation on the most competitive City Council races with Baltimore Banner Reporter Hallie Miller.

We also get the latest on the City Council President candidates with WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau and explore the pro-Palestinian protests on John Hopkins' campus with WYPR Reporter Bri Hatch.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday News WrapElection 2024Johns HopkinsJohns Hopkins UniversityBaltimore City CouncilIsraelPalestine
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes