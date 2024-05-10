News Wrap: City Council elections and Johns Hopkins protests
Hopkins Justice Collective, the student group organizing Pro-Palestine efforts, lists five demands for university leaders, including: divesting from weapons companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, cutting ties with the University of Tel Aviv and ending the Department of Defense partnership with the university’s applied physics lab.
On this week's edition of the Midday News Wrap, Tom begins with a conversation on the most competitive City Council races with Baltimore Banner Reporter Hallie Miller.
We also get the latest on the City Council President candidates with WYPR Reporter Wambui Kamau and explore the pro-Palestinian protests on John Hopkins' campus with WYPR Reporter Bri Hatch.