Midday

News Wrap: Opioid lawsuit, trash incineration in headlines. Plus, remembering Mary Pat Clarke.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Image, center, by mikemccaffrey, CC 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Image, right, courtesy Baltimore City Council.

It is the Midday Newswrap on today's show.

Baltimore’s go-it-alone approach to holding companies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic continues to pay off. This week, the city won yet another huge judgment. WYPR’s Health Reporter Scott Maucione has the latest.

Plus, Aman Azhar of Inside Climate News reports on efforts to end Maryland’s use of energy generated by trash incineration. Advocates have long railed against waste-to-energy plants, but now lawmakers are signaling their appetite for change.

 And, we remember a titan of Baltimore politics. Mary Pat Clarke passed away this week. Former Baltimore City Councilman Anthony Ambridge reflects on her life of service.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
