© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday News Wrap: Netanyahu's speech to Congress

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., and Senate Foreign Relations Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., listen. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
/
AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., and Senate Foreign Relations Chair Ben Cardin, D-Md., listen.

Many Democrats chose to boycott Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen spoked to Midday earlier this week about his decision to skip the address. Van Hollen gave a forceful floor speech on Tuesday where he outlined his opposition to Netanyahu and his policies regarding Palestine.

Opposition was just as strong on the street outside the U.S. Capitol building. Large protests at Union Station in Washington on Wednesday included the burning of Israeli and American flags.

Protestors rallied against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he prepared to speak to Congress,
Rianna Eckel
Protestors rallied outside of the U.S. Capitol building as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to speak to a joint session of U.S. Congress on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Yesterday, Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden, who invited families of American hostages being held by Hamas to meet with Netanyahu as well. Netanyahu also met with Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee. Today, Netanyahu goes to Mar-a-Lago to meet with the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Joining me now with perspective on the dynamics of Israeli-US relations is Aaron David Miller, a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday on PoliticsIsraelMidday News Wrap
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes