News Wrap: A one-year contract for Baltimore city public school's long-serving CEO
After weeks of speculation of the future of the long-serving head of Baltimore City Public Schools, the school board voted to renew CEO Sonja Santelises' contract for one year. Santelises sought a longer contract, according to reporting by the Baltimore Banner.
Liz Bowie, education reporter for the Baltimore Banner, joins Midday to discuss the unusually protracted negotiation process, and what the contract renewal means for city schools.