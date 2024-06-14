© 2024 WYPR
News Wrap: A one-year contract for Baltimore city public school's long-serving CEO

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Barclay Elementary/Middle School is a part of the Baltimore City Public School system.
Eli Pousson via Wikimedia Commons.
Barclay Elementary/Middle School is a part of the Baltimore City Public School system.

After weeks of speculation of the future of the long-serving head of Baltimore City Public Schools, the school board voted to renew CEO Sonja Santelises' contract for one year. Santelises sought a longer contract, according to reporting by the Baltimore Banner.

Liz Bowie, education reporter for the Baltimore Banner, joins Midday to discuss the unusually protracted negotiation process, and what the contract renewal means for city schools.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday News WrapDr. Sonja SantelisesBaltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
