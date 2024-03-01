© 2024 WYPR
Midday

News Wrap: Maryland General Assembly 2024

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Maryland Senate in session in Annapolis.

Today on Midday's News Wrap, we start with yesterday's shocking lockdown in Annapolis. Then we explore what the Maryland General Assembly has been up to as we approach the halfway mark in the 2024 Session.

Today's guests include Pamela Wood, who covers the Statehouse for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner, and Matt Bush, WYPR’s News Director.

Baltimore Banner Reporter Pamela Wood, WYPR News Director Matt Bush

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

 

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
