NewsWrap: Gov. Moore's 2nd term bid, a state police surge into Baltimore, Trump's troop threat

Today on the Midday Newswrap, Tom is joined in Studio A by reporter Pamela Wood, a veteran journalist who covers Maryland government and politics for WYPR's news partner, the Baltimore Banner

Wood discusses her reporting on how the Governor's race is shaping up in Maryland, following Governor Wes Moore's announcement this week that he is seeking a second term as governor in the 2026 elections — and ruling out a run for the presidency in 2028. She also discusses Moore's controversial plan to surge Maryland state police into Baltimore, his defiant response to President Trump's recent threats to send National Guard troops to the city, and other political developments this week.

