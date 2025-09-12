2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
NewsWrap: Gov. Moore's 2nd term bid, a state police surge into Baltimore, Trump's troop threat

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Gov. Moore at the press conference unveiling his preliminary FY 2024 Budget Plan. Credit: Twitter @iamwesmoore
X: @iamwesmoore
Gov. Moore at a 2024 news conference unveiling his preliminary Budget Plan.

Today on the Midday Newswrap, Tom is joined in Studio A by reporter Pamela Wood, a veteran journalist who covers Maryland government and politics for WYPR's news partner, the Baltimore Banner

Wood discusses her reporting on how the Governor's race is shaping up in Maryland, following Governor Wes Moore's announcement this week that he is seeking a second term as governor in the 2026 elections — and ruling out a run for the presidency in 2028. She also discusses Moore's controversial plan to surge Maryland state police into Baltimore, his defiant response to President Trump's recent threats to send National Guard troops to the city, and other political developments this week.

(Audio of this segment will be posted early this afternoon.)

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday News WrapMaryland Governor Wes MooreGovernor's raceThe Baltimore Bannercrime in BaltimoreTrump administration
