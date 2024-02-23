Congressional races, latest on ghost guns and police misconduct

On today's Midday news wrap, a discussion of the latest stories in Maryland's headlines.

First, the race for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced he will retire at the end of his term next January. Former Gov. Larry Hogan surprised many people when he announced earlier this month that he is running to succeed Cardin.

We speak with Maryland Matters founder and editor Josh Kurtz about the consequential race.

What does Hogan’s decision mean for the Democrats who are vying for their party’s nomination? Congressman David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are both making the case that they are best positioned to beat the popular two term Governor come November.

We speak with WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter about a lawsuit the city of Baltimore has just settled with a ghost gun manufacturer.