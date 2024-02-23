© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Congressional races, latest on ghost guns and police misconduct

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesEmily Hofstaedter
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 of 2  — Congress Capitol Hill
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. A leading manufacturer of ghost guns has agreed Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, to stop selling its untraceable, unassembled firearms to Maryland residents. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
2 of 2  — Ghost Gun Settlement
FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. A leading manufacturer of ghost guns has agreed Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, to stop selling its untraceable, unassembled firearms to Maryland residents.
Carolyn Kaster / AP

On today's Midday news wrap, a discussion of the latest stories in Maryland's headlines.

First, the race for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced he will retire at the end of his term next January. Former Gov. Larry Hogan surprised many people when he announced earlier this month that he is running to succeed Cardin.

We speak with Maryland Matters founder and editor Josh Kurtz about the consequential race.

What does Hogan’s decision mean for the Democrats who are vying for their party’s nomination? Congressman David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks are both making the case that they are best positioned to beat the popular two term Governor come November.

We speak with WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter about a lawsuit the city of Baltimore has just settled with a ghost gun manufacturer.

