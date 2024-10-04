Midday Mini-Concerts

-
Ukraniain classical guitarist Marko Topchii performs in a Midday-Mini concert in advance of his upcoming performance at Towson University.
Gut, Wind, and Wire, a trio formed by longtime Baltimore Consort members, Mark Cudek, Ronn McFarlane, and Mindy Rosenfeld, joins Midday. Their music harkens back to 16th and 17th century folk traditions.
Griefcat, the musical comedy duo made up of Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall, join Midday to share their musical take on pop culuture and political issues.
Midday features a special live show with a performance by The Swingles, a Grammy award-winning UK based acapella group.
The popular South African musical troupe, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, joins us for a celebratory hour of song. The world-renowned ensemble is on a month-long Eastern US concert tour.
Our annual holiday broadcast features members of the traditional music ensembles Helicon, Charm City Junction and the Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet, performing live at WYPR's sister station, WTMD.