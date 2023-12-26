© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Midday on Music: Live @ WTMD: South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir. The South African troupe's unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals and energetic choreography have won them millions of fans across the globe. (photo courtesy Ndlovu)
Members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir, now on a month-long Eastern US concert tour. Since their creation in 2009, the South African troupe's unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals and energetic choreography have won them millions of fans across the globe. (photo courtesy Ndlovu Youth Choir)

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 14, 2023.)

Today on this encore edition of Midday on Music, Tom is delighted to welcome the Ndlovu Youth Choir to the Performance Studio at our sibling station WTMD, in Towson.

This talented singing group from South Africa — the troupe with us today is comprised of seven young men and six young women — has become one of the world's most popular and inspirational musical ensembles since it was formed in 2009. The creative outgrowth of an after-school program for orphaned and vulnerable children in Limpopo, South Africa, Ndlovu is now a youth portal to a career in music. Membership in the choir also instills values of togetherness, a work ethic and a sense of social responsibility, and promotes self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership.

Check out WYPR's Instagram page for great video clips of this performance!

This program is pre-recorded and we are unable to take any calls or emails.

