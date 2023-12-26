Midday on Music: Live @ WTMD: South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 14, 2023.)

Today on this encore edition of Midday on Music, Tom is delighted to welcome the Ndlovu Youth Choir to the Performance Studio at our sibling station WTMD, in Towson.

This talented singing group from South Africa — the troupe with us today is comprised of seven young men and six young women — has become one of the world's most popular and inspirational musical ensembles since it was formed in 2009. The creative outgrowth of an after-school program for orphaned and vulnerable children in Limpopo, South Africa, Ndlovu is now a youth portal to a career in music. Membership in the choir also instills values of togetherness, a work ethic and a sense of social responsibility, and promotes self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership.

