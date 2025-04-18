Midday meets a new generation of old-time music performers

Three acclaimed musicians who are part of the Old Time Music Festival join Midday. The festival launches tonight and continues through tomorrow at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Nelson Williams is an acclaimed bassist from New Orleans, who is part of a movement of African American musicians reclaiming the legacy of Black players of old time and Bluegrass music.

Jamie Fox is a member of the indigenous Metis tribe in Montana, and a virtuoso Metis Fiddler.

Brad Kolodner plays with Charm City Junction and other ensembles in the area. He and his Dad, Ken Kolodner are the founders and producers of the Old Time Festival.

