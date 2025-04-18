2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday meets a new generation of old-time music performers

Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
Old Time Music Musicians Jamie Fox, Nelson Williams and Brad Kolodner
Old Time Music Musicians Jamie Fox, Nelson Williams and Brad Kolodner

Three acclaimed musicians who are part of the Old Time Music Festival join Midday. The festival launches tonight and continues through tomorrow at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Nelson Williams is an acclaimed bassist from New Orleans, who is part of a movement of African American musicians reclaiming the legacy of Black players of old time and Bluegrass music.

Jamie Fox is a member of the indigenous Metis tribe in Montana, and a virtuoso Metis Fiddler.

Brad Kolodner plays with Charm City Junction and other ensembles in the area. He and his Dad, Ken Kolodner are the founders and producers of the Old Time Festival.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
