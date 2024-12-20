Midday Mini-Concerts: Helicon and Friends at WYPR

Helicon and a plethora of other artists are set to present their 39th annual Winter Solstice Concerts at Goucher College tomorrow, December 21. For many of the past 39 years, the group preview their performance on WYPR.

Helicon is set to be joined by Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet, Charm City Junction, Scottish National Fiddle Champion Elke Baker, Six-time North American Step-Dance Champion Jonathon Srour, step-dancers Claire Shirey and Katie Ortel. The vocalist Evangeline Norman will also return to the mix after making her Winter Solstice Concert Debut last year,

Many of those performers joins Midday today, where they are set to play seasonal Scottish, Irish, French Canadian, Appalachian, Bluegrass and other world music.

Helicon includes Ken Kolodner, a master hammer dulcimer player, along with guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Robin Bullock, and flute player Chris Norman, who also plays a variety of other wind instruments.