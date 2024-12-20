© 2024 WYPR
Midday Mini-Concerts: Helicon and Friends at WYPR

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Musicians of Helicon, Charm City Junction and the Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet. Members include (L-R): Sean McComiskey; Patrick McAvinue; Elke Baker; the Helicon trio of Chris Norman, Robin Bullock and Ken Kolodner; Brad Kolodner, and Alex Lacquement. Also joining the group for our Holiday Concert but not pictured here is singer and fiddler Rachel Eddy. (photo courtesy Helicon)
Helicon and a plethora of other artists are set to present their 39th annual Winter Solstice Concerts at Goucher College tomorrow, December 21. For many of the past 39 years, the group preview their performance on WYPR.

Helicon is set to be joined by Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet, Charm City Junction, Scottish National Fiddle Champion Elke Baker, Six-time North American Step-Dance Champion Jonathon Srour, step-dancers Claire Shirey and Katie Ortel. The vocalist Evangeline Norman will also return to the mix after making her Winter Solstice Concert Debut last year,

Many of those performers joins Midday today, where they are set to play seasonal Scottish, Irish, French Canadian, Appalachian, Bluegrass and other world music.

Helicon includes Ken Kolodner, a master hammer dulcimer player, along with guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Robin Bullock, and flute player Chris Norman, who also plays a variety of other wind instruments.

The musicians of Helicon and Friends, performing live on Friday, December16 at WYPR sister-station WTMD, for Midday's 2022 Holiday Concert. The players are: (L-R) Robin Bullock (guitar), Brad Kolodner (vocals, banjo), Rachel Eddy (vocals, fiddle), Chris Norman (flute), Elke Baker (fiddle), Alex Laquement (bass), Sean McComiskey (accordion), and Ken Kolodner (hammer dulcimer). (Photo by Teria Rogers/WYPR)
