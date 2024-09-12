'Gut, Wind and Wire' resurrects the delightful sounds of century-old musical traditions

Gut, Wind, and Wire, a trio formed by longtime Baltimore Consort members Mark Cudek, Ronn McFarlane and Mindy Rosenfeld, join Midday for a performance. The band is named for the elements that bring their instruments to life: gut strings, wire strings and the musician's breath.

Their performances explore a wide variety of music from the 16th and 17th centuries, music from folk traditions and original music through maple, boxwood, spruce, rosewood, blackwood, tulipwood, strings of sheep gut and more.