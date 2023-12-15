Midday's Annual Holiday Show 2023: Helicon and Friends

Live from the performance studio of our sibling station, WTMD in Towson, it’s the annual Midday Holiday Concert with Helicon and Friends.

On Saturday, Helicon and a host of other traditional artists will present their 38th Annual Winter Solstice Concert at Goucher College.

The musicians performing on Midday include Robin Bullock, Chris Norman, Ken Kolodner, Brad Kolodner, Alex Lacquement, Sean McComiskey and Elke Baker.

Special thanks to Audio Engineer Charlie Hughes and the WTMD staff for hosting Midday at their performance studio in Towson.