© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday's Annual Holiday Show 2023: Helicon and Friends

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published December 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
The musicians of Helicon and Friends, performing live on Friday, December16 at WYPR sister-station WTMD, for Midday's 2022 Holiday Concert. The players are: (L-R) Robin Bullock (guitar), Brad Kolodner (vocals, banjo), Rachel Eddy (vocals, fiddle), Chris Norman (flute), Elke Baker (fiddle), Alex Laquement (bass), Sean McComiskey (accordion), and Ken Kolodner (hammer dulcimer). (Photo by Teria Rogers/WYPR)
Teria Rogers
/
WYPR
The musicians of Helicon and Friends.

Live from the performance studio of our sibling station, WTMD in Towson, it’s the annual Midday Holiday Concert with Helicon and Friends.

On Saturday, Helicon and a host of other traditional artists will present their 38th Annual Winter Solstice Concert at Goucher College.

The musicians performing on Midday include Robin Bullock, Chris Norman, Ken Kolodner, Brad Kolodner, Alex Lacquement, Sean McComiskey and Elke Baker.

Special thanks to Audio Engineer Charlie Hughes and the WTMD staff for hosting Midday at their performance studio in Towson.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsWYPR Artsmusicholidays
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre