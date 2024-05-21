Griefcat, the musical comedy duo, riff on 'Late Stage Capitalism'

The musical duo Griefcat joins Midday for a live performance. Their latest album is, Late Stage Capitalism, showcase the biting humor of the pair of performers. Their funny, satirical songs explore an array of subjects, from crypto currency and the environment, to wealth and religion.

Griefcat's Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall join the show. Their next schedule performance is tomorrow, May 22, at the Silver Spring Blackbox Theater.