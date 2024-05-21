© 2024 WYPR
Griefcat, the musical comedy duo, riff on 'Late Stage Capitalism'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 21, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT
Griefcat
Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall
Griefcat members Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall

The musical duo Griefcat joins Midday for a live performance. Their latest album is, Late Stage Capitalism, showcase the biting humor of the pair of performers. Their funny, satirical songs explore an array of subjects, from crypto currency and the environment, to wealth and religion.

Griefcat's Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall join the show. Their next schedule performance is tomorrow, May 22, at the Silver Spring Blackbox Theater.

Midday music comedy WYPR Arts
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
