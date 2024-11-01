© 2024 WYPR
Midday Mini-Concert with Classical Guitarist Lukasz Kuropaczewski

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:45 PM EDT
Polish Classical Guitarist Lukasz Kuropaczewski
Melissa Kavanagh
Polish Classical Guitarist Lukasz Kuropaczewski

Midday welcomes internationally acclaimed classical guitarist from Poland, Lukasz Kuropaczewsk for a Midday Mini-Concert. He has performed around the world, with some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, and in solo recitals.

In addition to performing around the world, he is currently a faculty member at Kunst University in Austria and the Academy of Music in Poland.

Tomorrow he will perform at Towson University's Kaplan Concert Hall. This performance is presented by the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
