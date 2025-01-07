Legislators kickoff the Maryland General Assembly this week. What can you expect?

Legislators are headed to Annapolis this week for the first days of the 2025 session of the Maryland General Assembly. The state's budget problems loom large over the state capitol, and the 47 senators and 141 delegates within.

Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to present his budget proposal next week. What will it mean for initiatives like the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the expansive education reform package, or projects like the Red Line, a linchpin of the state’s transportation program?

Today on Midday, perspectives from both sides of the aisle in Annapolis.

State Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat from Baltimore City, has held his office since 2011, and became the leader of the upper body of the General Assembly in 2020.

Del. Jason Buckel, a Republican from Allegany County, is the House Minority Leader. Buckel became a member of House of Delegates in 2014, and Minority Leader in 2021.

We also talk to Pamela Wood, politics and government reporter for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner.