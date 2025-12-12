Maryland lawmakers to try to decriminalize drug paraphernalia again in 2026

Maryland lawmakers will once again attempt to decriminalize drug paraphernalia like needles, syringes and pipes in next year’s legislative session.

Advocates say the bill will not only help people get treatment, but it will also help better inform the community about what is in street drugs.

Lawmakers have tried multiple times to pass the bill, which will be introduced by Del. Karen Simpson (Frederick County). The bill was vetoed by former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in 2021.

Currently, possession of drug paraphernalia carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and an up to $2,000 fine.

Advocates say the bill allows people better access to clean materials instead of reusing them for fear that turning them in may result in a penalty.

They also claim that people who use drugs will be more likely to talk to authorities about getting treatment.

Another benefit mentioned in the Harm Reduction Standing Advisory Committee on Opioid-Associated Disease Prevention and Outreach is that it will allow for broader testing of drugs on the street.

Currently, the Maryland Department of Health’s Rapid Analysis of Drugs (RAD) can only test drugs through needle exchange programs.

“Without the bill’s protection, RAD wouldn't be protected,” said MDH program manager Maggie Rybak. “So there could be the chance, if it wasn't operating under an exchange, it wouldn't hold the same protections for participants and staff.”

Supporters argue that means people wouldn’t feel safe bringing needles in to be tested and RAD staff could technically be in violation of the law by obtaining paraphernalia outside of exchange programs.

RAD’s analysis is able to look at what’s in drugs and pinpoint where certain batches may be more potent or have particularly dangerous adulterants, possibly avoiding mass overdose situations.