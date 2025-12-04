Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, the first woman and first person of color to hold her position, plans to step down from her leadership post on Thursday, according to three people familiar with her decision.

Jones, 71, has been a member of the legislature since 1997 and ascended to the top role in 2019 following the death of longtime House Speaker Michael E. Busch.

A spokesperson for the speaker’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones stepping down

