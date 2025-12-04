2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones stepping down

The Baltimore Banner | By Lee O. Sanderlin,
Pam WoodBrenda Wintrode
Published December 4, 2025 at 3:21 PM EST
Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones plans to step down from her leadership post on Thursday, sources say. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones plans to step down from her leadership post on Thursday, sources say.

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, the first woman and first person of color to hold her position, plans to step down from her leadership post on Thursday, according to three people familiar with her decision.

Jones, 71, has been a member of the legislature since 1997 and ascended to the top role in 2019 following the death of longtime House Speaker Michael E. Busch.

A spokesperson for the speaker’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones stepping down

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region.
Lee O. Sanderlin
Pam Wood
Brenda Wintrode
