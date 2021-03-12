-
The MTA faces a Fall deadline for its nearly two-decades-old Central Maryland Transportation Plan, so how will it address the needs of riders in the midst…
-
What does it take to start over in a new country? Filmmaker Alexandra Shiva explores the obstacles and triumphs of four Syrian families as they rebuild…
-
The Maryland Film Festival runs May 6th through May 10th in Baltimore, and we welcome Signal film critic Josh Slates to the program for a preview of the…
-
Film Critic Josh Slates previews the 2014 Maryland film Festival with guests John Waters, Chris LaMartina, and others; Bret Jaspers profiles the community…