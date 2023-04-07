Movies! Little Richard, Brooke Sheilds docs, best flicks of '23

It's another episode of Midday at the Movies, our monthly conversation about films and filmmaking.

Joining Tom in Studio A are our two movie-maven regulars:

Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post and author of the best-selling moviegoers' guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies. Ann joins us on Zoom from Iowa...

And Jed Dietz, the founder and former director (retired) of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater.

Today, Ann and Jed size up the current crop of new films and streaming releases, including SHOWING UP , THE LOST KING, A THOUSAND AND ONE, AIR, LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING, and PRETTY BABY: BROOKE SHIELDS.

And they'll spotlight their picks for best films so far in 2023, among them: John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Emily,” “Creed III,” “Sharper” and “You People.”

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is a neo-noir action thriller about a maestro assassin, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the title character. The sequel to 2019’s "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," it's the fourth installment in the John Wick series. Directed by Chad Stahelski, with a script co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, the film is produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions. (image credit: Lionsgate Movies)

