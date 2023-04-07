© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Movies! Little Richard, Brooke Sheilds docs, best flicks of '23

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Little Richard Poster Art.jpg
The poster art for "Little Richard: I Am Everything," the new documentary by Lisa Cortes about the life and impact of Richard Wayne Penniman, the Black queer musician who became the influential rock n roll icon known as Little Richard. (Poster art credit: Bungalow Media + Entertainment)

It's another episode of Midday at the Moviesour monthly conversation about films and filmmaking.

Joining Tom in Studio A are our two movie-maven regulars:

Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post and author of the best-selling moviegoers' guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies. Ann joins us on Zoom from Iowa...
And Jed Dietz, the founder and former director (retired) of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater. 

Today, Ann and Jed size up the current crop of new films and streaming releases, including SHOWING UP, THE LOST KING, A THOUSAND AND ONE, AIR, LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING, and PRETTY BABY: BROOKE SHIELDS.

And they'll spotlight their picks for best films so far in 2023, among them: John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Emily,” “Creed III,” “Sharper” and “You People.”

John-Wick-Chapter-4-LionsgateMovies.png
"John Wick: Chapter 4" is a neo-noir action thriller about a maestro assassin, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the title character. The sequel to 2019’s "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," it's the fourth installment in the John Wick series. Directed by Chad Stahelski, with a script co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, the film is produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions. (image credit: Lionsgate Movies)

And as always, we invite you to share your favorite flicks or streaming series!

Call: 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be postred here later this afternoon.

Midday at the Movies
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
