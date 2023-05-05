Movies: "Chevalier," "Showing Up," Hollywood writers' strike impact

Welcome to Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Today, a look at what's new in movie theaters. Among the film's we'll discuss CHEVALIER, SHOWING UP and ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME MARGARET, the new adaptation of Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name.

Dana Hawley/Lionsgate / AYTG_DH_060321_0461 Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (Photo Credit: Dana Hawley)

Plus, we'll look at the writers' strike shutting down production in Hollywood. Screenwriters are going against the major studios, including Amazon, Apple, Disney.

Members and supporters of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line following the call to strike May 2, 2023. (Image courtesy Writers Guild of America Twitter.)

Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post and author of the best-selling moviegoers' guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies. Ann joins us on our digital line.

Joining Tom in Studio A today is Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and another regular here on Midday at the Movies.

