© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Movies: "Chevalier," "Showing Up," Hollywood writers' strike impact

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakTeria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Chevalier
Photo Credit: Larry Horricks/Larry Horricks
/
In "Chevalier," Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Bologne, a Black man who enjoyed an improbable celebrity in 18th century France as a virtuoso violinist-composer and fencer, and as a lover to the French queen, Marie Antoinette. (Photo by Larry Horricks)

Welcome to Midday at the Moviesour monthly look at films and filmmaking. Today, a look at what's new in movie theaters. Among the film's we'll discuss CHEVALIER, SHOWING UP and ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME MARGARET, the new adaptation of Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Dana Hawley/Lionsgate
/
AYTG_DH_060321_0461
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (Photo Credit: Dana Hawley)

Plus, we'll look at the writers' strike shutting down production in Hollywood. Screenwriters are going against the major studios, including Amazon, Apple, Disney.

Writers Guild Strike image from 05042023.jpg
Members and supporters of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line following the call to strike May 2, 2023. (Image courtesy Writers Guild of America Twitter.)

Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post and author of the best-selling moviegoers' guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch MoviesAnn joins us on our digital line.

Joining Tom in Studio A today is Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and another regular here on Midday at the Movies.

Want to join our conversation?
Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPRMidday at the MoviesMiddayMoviesWYPR Arts
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes