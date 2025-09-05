Movies: Sizing up the fall festivals' bountiful harvest of new films, including Baltimore's New/Next Film Festival

It’s Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking...

Elissa Blount Moorhead joins us today… She’s an artist, curator, mother of a budding filmmaker, and a producer. She is the founder of Seven Stories Inc., a production company which creates films, television programs, and time-based-installations. She has been a major force in the creative life of Baltimore for more than 11 years. Back in the day, she was the director of the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, and she’s been involved in a number of arts initiatives in the city...

Jed Dietz is here too. He is the founding director and current board member of the Maryland Film Festival…

Sam Sessa, the Director of Events & Community Engagement for WTMD and WYPR, is here as well. He is the producer of the 3rd annual New/Next Film Festival, which launches next month, October 2-5…

Our guests talk about some films at this festival and other festivals happening this fall in the US and internationally, and also what you might want to stream or hit the theaters for this weekend.

Some other upcoming local film festivals you should check out:

The Columbia Maryland Film Festival opens Monday and runs until the following Sunday.

And for the 12th year, the Baltimore International Black Film Festival takes place concurrently with the New/Next Film Festival, Oct. 2-6…

Next month, on Friday, Oct. 3, Tom hall will be hosting Midday at the Movies live at noon from the New/Next Film Festival at the Charles Theater. Plan to come on down and join us at the Charles for our Midday broadcast, and then stick around for the festival! Tickets are still available at the festival website.

