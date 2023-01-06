At the Movies: Ann's Top 10 for '22, Golden Globes, Parkway blues

It's another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Tom is joined once again by one of our favorite movie mavens — Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday. She's the author of the best-selling moviegoers' guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies.

Today, as we gear up for next Tuesday's 80th Golden Globe Awards for the year's best in film and television, Ann Hornaday shares her picks for the best flicks of 2022. Paramount Pictures' Top Gun: Maverick, the military action sequel starring Tom Cruise - soars in at the top of her list.

Ann Hornaday is a film critic for the Washington Post and the author of "Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies." (photo credit: Washington Post)

Ann also spotlights a few new releases with strong women's themes, including director Sarah Polley's powerful Women Talking and German director Marie Kreutzer's historical drama, Corsage.

We'll also look at the financial difficulties that have forced Maryland Film Festival's venerable Parkway Theater to announce it is suspending operations. This news comes on the heels of MFF's announcement last year that it's postponing the annual Maryland Film Festival until 2024, and making changes in the interim to its business model.

