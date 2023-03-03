© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Movies, the Oscars edition: Our picks for the top artists and flicks

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published March 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
EEAAO-Michelle Yeoh.jpg
Michelle Yeoh as harried multiverse traveler Evelyn Wang in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," an A24 film directed by "Daniels" (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). The rollicking sci-fi parable has earned 11 Academy Award nominations -- more than any other film contending this year -- including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Yeoh) and Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. The 95th annual Oscars presentation will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (image courtesy A24 Films)

Welcome to Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Today, it's our annual Oscars edition, when we invite our guests — and you, our listeners — to tell us which films and film artists will (or should) bring home Oscar statuettes when they're awarded in Hollwood on Sunday, March 12.

OSCARS STATUETTE.png
The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 95th Oscars Awards show will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Oscars image courtesy AAMPAS)

Joining Tom in Studio A today are Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and a regular here on Midday at the Movies.

Also back with us in studio is Max Weiss, pop culture and film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

And we invite you to join us as well!
Let us know your picks for best flicks of 2022.

Call us 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

