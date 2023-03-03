Movies, the Oscars edition: Our picks for the top artists and flicks

Welcome to Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Today, it's our annual Oscars edition, when we invite our guests — and you, our listeners — to tell us which films and film artists will (or should) bring home Oscar statuettes when they're awarded in Hollwood on Sunday, March 12. For a convenient one-page Oscars Ballot, click here.

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 95th Oscars Awards show will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Oscars image courtesy AAMPAS)

Joining Tom in Studio A today are Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and a regular here on Midday at the Movies.

Also back with us in studio is Max Weiss, pop culture and film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

And we invite you to join us as well!

Let us know your picks for best flicks of 2022.

