Movies: The 2025 Maryland Film Festival returns to the Parkway

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
The 2025 Maryland Film Festival, which first launched in 1999, returns after a two-year hiatus to the historic SNF Parkway Theatre.
The 2025 Maryland Film Festival, which first launched in 1999, returns after a two-year hiatus to the historic SNF Parkway Theatre.

It’s Midday at the Movies!
The 2025 Maryland Film Festival is underway in Baltimore at the historic SNF Parkway Theater.

Tom is joined in studio by Nancy Proctor, the new executive director of the SNF Parkway and the Maryland Film Festival, and KJ Mohr, the Director of the Festival and the Director of Programming at the Parkway.

KJ Mohr (left) is director of the Maryland Film Festival and director of year-round programming at the SNF Parkway; Nancy Proctor is the new executive director of the SNF Parkway and the Maryland Film Festival.
KJ Mohr (left) is director of the Maryland Film Festival and director of year-round programming at the SNF Parkway; Nancy Proctor is the new executive director of the SNF Parkway and the Maryland Film Festival.

They spoke earlier this week about the Festival's return to the Parkway and the ambitious lineup of films and emerging visual technologies being showcased at the Festival.

The 2025 Maryland Film Festival is at the SNF Parkway through Sunday, November 9. For more information about the program lineup and ticketing, click here.

Later in the hour, Tom talks with Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival.

Jed Dietz is the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival. He retired as director in 2018.
Jed Dietz is the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival. He retired as director in 2018.

Jed reflects on the MdFF's history and its return to the Parkway this week, and offers his picks for films to catch at the Festival before it wraps on Sunday. We also look at some of the other new releases playing on local screens and streaming on TV.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
