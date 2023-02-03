At the Movies: Sundance, Oscar nom surprises, Ann's Worst of '22

It's another episode of Midday at the Movies, our monthly conversation about films and filmmaking.

Joining Tom in Studio A are our two movie-maven regulars: Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post and author of the best-selling moviegoers' guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies; and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director (retired) of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theater.

Today, Ann and Jed review some of the best films to showcase at last month's Sundance Film Festival; and they talk about a few surprising (and in one case, controversial) nominees for this year's Oscars. (The Academy Awards by the way, will be presented on Sunday March 12 at 8pm ET. The Oscars telecast will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.) Ann and Jed also spotlight some of the best films screening locally. Plus, Ann shares her list of the some of the worst films of 2022 — so you can avoid them (or check them out!)

Seen any great films lately — or terrible ones — that you want to tell us about? Join us!

Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

