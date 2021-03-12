-
After two city police officers were involved in a shooting more than a week ago and the number of homicides jumped last month, the Baltimore Police…
-
First of two partsResidents of at least 10 Baltimore communities say a proliferation of bars and liquor stores has led to an increase in crime in their…
-
As Baltimore’s homicide rate reached record proportions—343 murders this year—Mayor Catherine Pugh held a candle light vigil for the victims last night at…
-
The Baltimore police officer shot Wednesday afternoon has died.Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis stood with Mayor Catherine Pugh and several…