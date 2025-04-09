Authorities bust Curtis Bay drug operation

Law enforcement officials announced the takedown of a drug operation in South Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood Wednesday. A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 11 individuals facing charges ranging from illegal possession of firearms to fentanyl distribution.

The investigation uncovered that traffickers were distributing fentanyl and cocaine to both walk-up and drive-through customers, including those coming from nearby Anne Arundel County.

Authorities also found that the dealers were storing drugs and firearms in vacant properties around the area.

“We will use everything that we have to come after you,” said Ibrar Mian, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Washington Division. “Know that we are working tirelessly to bring you to justice.”

“We want every Baltimorean to be safe,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. He also highlighted a 22% reduction in homicides and a 32% drop in non-fatal shootings, adding that the Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) will be expanded into South Baltimore.

The Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) has been credited for the success of the arrests. GVRS targets at-risk youth by offering resources to help them turn their lives around. Stefanie Mavronis said that 90% of individuals involved have made positive changes.

Nine of the suspects whose arrests were announced Wednesday have prior criminal records, including charges for carjacking and firearms offenses.

At least four of the eleven are still at-large. The Baltimore Police Department is asking anyone with information on the following individuals to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587:

*Rayquan Ford, 23, of Baltimore City

*Kairie Harrison, 23, of Baltimore City

*Colby Brown, 22, of Baltimore City

*Markel Hawkins, 23, of Baltimore City