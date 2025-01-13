© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Homicides dropped in Baltimore in 2024. What role did violence interrupters play?

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 13, 2025 at 10:57 AM EST
The new Cherry Hill Safe Streets' site opened in June 2024.
Courtesy of the Safe Streets Cherry Hill page.
The new Cherry Hill Safe Streets' site opened in June 2024.

Baltimore recorded 201 homicides in 2024, down 23 percent from the year before. The city had seen more than 300 murders a year for the prior eight years.

We ask Greg Marshburn, Catholic Charities’ Program Director for Safe Streets, about the progress he's observed. Of Baltimore’s ten Safe Streets sites, four are supervised by Catholic Charities. Previously, Marshburn served as the Site Director for Safe Streets Sandtown-Winchester and he’s worked with the violence interruption organization for more than a decade.

Three sites. Zero homicides. One year. Baltimore City Safe Streets celebrates milestone | WYPR
Baltimore Police Department releases 2024 Year-End Crime Report and Key Highlights
Safe Streets | Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement

