Homicides dropped in Baltimore in 2024. What role did violence interrupters play?

Baltimore recorded 201 homicides in 2024, down 23 percent from the year before. The city had seen more than 300 murders a year for the prior eight years.

We ask Greg Marshburn, Catholic Charities’ Program Director for Safe Streets, about the progress he's observed. Of Baltimore’s ten Safe Streets sites, four are supervised by Catholic Charities. Previously, Marshburn served as the Site Director for Safe Streets Sandtown-Winchester and he’s worked with the violence interruption organization for more than a decade.