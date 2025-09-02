The city of Baltimore logged seven homicides in August, the fewest in that month in at least five decades, records show.

Part of a national trend that has been especially prevalent here, Baltimore is now in its third consecutive year of steep declines in homicides and nonfatal shootings.

There have been 91 homicides so far this year, compared to 129 through the same period a year ago, according to police. In 2022, the last year the city tallied more than 300 killings, there had been 241 homicides through the first eight months. August is historically violent, with the city having averaged more than 23 homicides during that month since 1970, data shows.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore records 7 homicides in August, fewest for month in a half-century

