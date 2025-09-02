2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore records 7 homicides in August, fewest for month in a half-century

The Baltimore Banner | By Lee O. Sanderlin
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:26 PM EDT
Baltimore Police on scene of a shooting in June. In August, Baltimore logged the fewest homicides in that month in at least five decades. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Police on scene of a shooting in June. In August, Baltimore logged the fewest homicides in that month in at least five decades.

The city of Baltimore logged seven homicides in August, the fewest in that month in at least five decades, records show.

Part of a national trend that has been especially prevalent here, Baltimore is now in its third consecutive year of steep declines in homicides and nonfatal shootings.

There have been 91 homicides so far this year, compared to 129 through the same period a year ago, according to police. In 2022, the last year the city tallied more than 300 killings, there had been 241 homicides through the first eight months. August is historically violent, with the city having averaged more than 23 homicides during that month since 1970, data shows.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore records 7 homicides in August, fewest for month in a half-century

Lee O. Sanderlin
