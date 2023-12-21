© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Baltimore's homicide count hits a 9-year low. Mayor Scott shares what's behind the drop.

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published December 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
Balloons are placed at a utility pole at the site of Saturday's shooting in west Baltimore's Upton neighborhood on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A weekend shooting in west Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood killed two people and left three others injured, including two young children whose mother was hospitalized in critical condition and later died. (AP Photo/Lea Skene)
Lea Skene/AP
/
AP
Baltimore City will end the year with the fewest homicides in nearly a decade. According to the city’s Public Safety Accountability Dashboard, 260 people have lost their lives in Baltimore this year. The city has not been under 300 murders since 2014, when there were 211 homicides. Last year more than 330 people were murdered.

Is the tide turning? If so, why? We speak with Mayor Brandon Scott about the city's violence reduction strategy.

Then, each quarter, the Baltimore Peace Movement holds Peace Promise weekends to affirm life and promote community building. We speak with co-organizer Letrice Gant.

Learn more about the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. The next Peace Promise Weekend is February 2nd.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
