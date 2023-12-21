Baltimore's homicide count hits a 9-year low. Mayor Scott shares what's behind the drop.

Baltimore City will end the year with the fewest homicides in nearly a decade. According to the city’s Public Safety Accountability Dashboard, 260 people have lost their lives in Baltimore this year. The city has not been under 300 murders since 2014, when there were 211 homicides. Last year more than 330 people were murdered.

Is the tide turning? If so, why? We speak with Mayor Brandon Scott about the city's violence reduction strategy.

Then, each quarter, the Baltimore Peace Movement holds Peace Promise weekends to affirm life and promote community building. We speak with co-organizer Letrice Gant.

Learn more about the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. The next Peace Promise Weekend is February 2nd.

