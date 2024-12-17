Baltimore saw a drop in homicides and shootings in 2024. Will that trend continue in 2025?

Baltimore City is seeing a promising reduction in violence, with the current number of 2024 homicides hovering below 200. Over the past two years, the city has seen a drop in shootings and homicides. Will that trend hold in 2025?

The city agency charged with overseeing Mayor Brandon Scott’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan is known as MONSE, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

The agency's director is Stefanie Mavronis. She joins Midday to discuss the reduction in violence and how the city plans to continue anti-violence work in 2025.