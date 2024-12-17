© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore saw a drop in homicides and shootings in 2024. Will that trend continue in 2025?

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Stefanie Mavronis, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement
Stefanie Mavronis, Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement

Baltimore City is seeing a promising reduction in violence, with the current number of 2024 homicides hovering below 200. Over the past two years, the city has seen a drop in shootings and homicides. Will that trend hold in 2025?

The city agency charged with overseeing Mayor Brandon Scott’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan is known as MONSE, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

The agency's director is Stefanie Mavronis. She joins Midday to discuss the reduction in violence and how the city plans to continue anti-violence work in 2025.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsGroup Violence Reduction StrategyStefanie MavronisGun ViolenceHomicides
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
