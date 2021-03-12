-
In his new book, “We Own This City,” Baltimore Sun crime reporter Justin Fenton unwinds a twisted tale of dirty cops, oblivious leaders, and a community…
Lawyers for Baltimore City have conceded that former city cops—members of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force--falsified search warrants and overtime…
Former Baltimore detective Carmine Vignola was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for a gun-planting incident. He is the 12th officer…
Baltimore’s police department was already notorious (see the 2016 DOJ report). But in 2018, eight former police officers were convicted on federal…
Jemell Rayam, a former Baltimore cop caught up in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday.He was the last of…
NewsMomodu Gondo, the former Baltimore police detective, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in the Gun Trace Task Force…
Baltimore City Council committee got a look Thursday at the audit that found the police department has little, if any, way to track or control overtime…
NewsThis post has been updated.Baltimore’s Police Department has little, if any way to track and control the amount of overtime its officers work. That’s…
An independent panel of experts released the findings from its investigation into the death of Det. Sean Suiter. After hundreds of hours of analysis,…
Convicted former Baltimore police detective Daniel Hesl was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison today. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake ordered the…