"The Slow Hustle" director on her new doc about corruption at BPD

Published November 30, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST
SonjaSohn_TheSlowHustle-HBODocs_widecrop.png
Director Sonja Sohn's new doc about the still-unsolved death of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter premieres on HBO on December 7 at 8pm (HBODocs)

Tom's next guest is the actor and filmmaker Sonja Sohn. She is best known for her portrayal of Baltimore Police Detective Kima Greggs in The Wire, the critically acclaimed HBO series.

Sonja Sohn Headshot.png
Sonja Sohn is a Baltimore-based filmmaker and actor.

Her latest documentary film is about a real-life Baltimore detective, Sean Suiter, who died while on duty in November 2017. It’s called The Slow Hustle, and it explores the lingering questions that surround Suiter’s death. It will air on HBO beginning a week from tonight.

Sonja Sohn joins us on Zoom from North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

