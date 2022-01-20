© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

News Wrap with Justin Fenton: the GTTF report, the Mosby indictment

Published January 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
Justin Fenton is an investigative reporter with The Baltimore Banner, a soon-to-launch online news platform

Now, we turn our attention to a scathing report issued last week that gives a comprehensive account of the failure of the Baltimore Police Department to identify and root-out corrupt cops who continually broke the law for years as part of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Joining Tom now is Justin Fenton. He covered the unfolding GTTF story for the Baltimore Sun, he’s written a book about it called We Own This City, A True Story of Crime, Cops and CorruptionAn HBO series based on the book will air this spring. He's continuing his coverage for The Baltimore Banner, a new media platform that is scheduled to launch in a few months.

Justin Fenton joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Police DepartmentGun Trace Task Forcebaltimore sunCrimeState's Attorney Marilyn Mosby
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
