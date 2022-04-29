© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Producer David Simon on HBO's GTTF drama, "We Own This City"

Published April 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
we-own-this-city-1920x1080_HBO Films.jpeg
Jon Bernthal (right) portrays Sgt. Wayne Jenkins in HBO Max's "We Own This City," a new 6-part drama premiering Monday that's based on reporter Justin Fenton's best-selling account of the Baltimore Police Department's infamous Gun Trace Task Force scandal. (photo credit HBO Films)

It’s Midday on the Arts.  Coming up later in the hour, we’ll hear from the young cellist who burst on the classical music scene when he performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. Sheku Kanneh-Mason and his sister Isata, a wonderful pianist, will be performing in Baltimore this weekend. We’ll also check in with theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck who will give us her take on the latest production at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

But we begin with David Simon, the journalist, author and filmmaker. He is the creative force behind The Wire, The Deuce, Show Me a Hero, Treme  and many other acclaimed TV series and movies. We want to talk about his latest project, the HBO limited series We Own This City, based on the book by Justin Fenton, about a notorious criminal enterprise embedded in the Baltimore City Police Department called the Gun Trace Task Force.

David SIMON_WOTC_10102021_.jpg
David Simon is a journalist, writer and producer of film and television programs, including HBO's "The Wire," and his latest, a six-episode HBO series called "We Own This City." (photo courtesy Blown Deadline Productions)

David Simon joins us on Zoom…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsDavid SimonBaltimore City Police DepartmentGun Trace Task ForceCable Television
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
