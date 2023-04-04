Inside the investigation into Baltimore's corrupt Gun Trace Task Force

The scandal that engulfed the Baltimore Police Department following a federal investigation into the 'Gun Trace Task Force' saw nationwide coverage. But now, a new perspective sheds light into the case. Leo Wise, of the Fraud and Public Corruption Unit of the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, published a new book giving his account of the investigation.

'Who Speaks for You? The Inside Story of the Prosecutor Who Took Down Baltimore’s Most Crooked Cops,' takes an inside look at the investigation, and how federal prosecutors built a case against crooked cops.