-
This pandemic’s been a tough time for musicians. Clubs are closed, and gigs are cancelled. But our friends at Baltimore’s Creative Alliance had a…
-
Today, Midday on Music: conversations with musicians across musical genres, to see how they are faring in a world where to gather in a large group is to…
-
Baltimore’s Mayor announces a new COVID-19 testing site. In Baltimore County, more than half of businesses surveyed say they’re hurting. A second round of…
-
Jessica Hyman, a Baltimore artist who performs under the name DJ Trillnatured, started off her Saturday night set like she would any other: by playing a…
-
Stories from a Dominican barbershop, a tattoo parlor, a lawyer’s office, a coffee counter, and a collaborative arts hub, all neighbors in the melting pot…
-
The sitar of India. The bouzouki from Greece. The West African sherkere … Traditional instruments of all shapes, sounds and sizes help define music from…
-
Still lifes and landscapes, watercolors and oils. Artist James Hennessey came to Baltimore in 1965 to teach painting at MICA. Works from his five-decade…
-
Artist David Plunkert takes us inside his job as a professional illustrator; outgoing director Megan Hamilton remembers her time with The Creative…