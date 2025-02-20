Artist Brinae Ali revives the story of Baltimore tap dancer Baby Laurence

The legacy of a ground-breaking African American tap dancer from Baltimore is to be celebrated this weekend at the Creative Alliance in East Baltimore. Two performances revisit the work of Baby Laurence in the Baby Laurence Legacy Project: Tracing Steps.

Two of the artists behind this project, Brinae Ali, a dancer, choreographer and vocalist, and Todd Marcus, an acclaimed bass clarinetist with the Baltimore Jazz Collective, join Midday to discuss the life and performances of Baby Laurence.