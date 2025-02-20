© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Artist Brinae Ali revives the story of Baltimore tap dancer Baby Laurence

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:33 PM EST
Brinae Ali, Performing Resident Artist at Creative Alliance
Creative Alliance Courtesy Photo
Brinae Ali, Performing Resident Artist at Creative Alliance

The legacy of a ground-breaking African American tap dancer from Baltimore is to be celebrated this weekend at the Creative Alliance in East Baltimore. Two performances revisit the work of Baby Laurence in the Baby Laurence Legacy Project: Tracing Steps.

Two of the artists behind this project, Brinae Ali, a dancer, choreographer and vocalist, and Todd Marcus, an acclaimed bass clarinetist with the Baltimore Jazz Collective, join Midday to discuss the life and performances of Baby Laurence.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
