Laughter, and a bit of song, help musical duo along road to recovery

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Photo by Irene Young

It is news no one is prepared to receive. In 2015, artist Marcy Marxer got a call from her doctor. Marxer had breast cancer.

The ups and downs of treatment, recovery, plus a lot of funny stuff in between, are captured in a new production called All Wigged Out: The Musical.

Marxer and her wife and musical accomplice Cathy Fink take a candid, humorous and lyrical approach to the story of diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

The pair are Grammy Award-winners with a musical career that spans more than 35 years. They back their vocal harmonies with guitar, five-string banjo, ukulele, mandolin, cello-banjo and other instruments.

