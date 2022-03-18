© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

A benefit concert for Ukraine and a celebration of Baltimore's music scene

Published March 18, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
MH stage concert
Jaehune/Flickr

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven nearly 3 million people from their homes. In response, musician Joel Michael-Schwartz organized a concert to raise funds for the aid group, the International Rescue Committee. The concert will take place at the Creative Alliance in East Baltimore on March 26th.

Then, Jessica Henkin, co-founder of the Stoop Storytelling Series, and Sam Sessa, WTMD’s Baltimore music coordinator, preview an upcoming Stoop show about the city’s colorful music scene. "Something for Everyone: Stories about the Baltimore Music Scene" will take place at the Ottobar on March 23rd.

Find more Stoop events here. Watch the trailer for the WTMD documentary, "Do Whatever You Want, All the Time."

Tags

On The Record On the RecordStoop StorytellingCreative Alliance
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast