A benefit concert for Ukraine and a celebration of Baltimore's music scene

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven nearly 3 million people from their homes. In response, musician Joel Michael-Schwartz organized a concert to raise funds for the aid group, the International Rescue Committee. The concert will take place at the Creative Alliance in East Baltimore on March 26th.

Then, Jessica Henkin, co-founder of the Stoop Storytelling Series, and Sam Sessa, WTMD’s Baltimore music coordinator, preview an upcoming Stoop show about the city’s colorful music scene. "Something for Everyone: Stories about the Baltimore Music Scene" will take place at the Ottobar on March 23rd.

