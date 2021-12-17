Trippin' to Funktopia!

Sometimes music can take you to places only reachable by your imagination. Singer and musician Jonathan Gilmore wants to be your guide for an intergalactic trip:

‘The Jonathan Gilmore Project’s A Journey to Funktopia’ is part theater, part concert and full of original funk, soul and R&B music -- with a simple message:

“I hope they feel so comfortable in their skin that they can be their whole beautifully human self. If they can just take the message that we’re gonna give, and just truly spread it around. It sounds so cliche, you know that song you know ‘put a little love in your heart and the world will be a better place?’ I believe it.”

Links: Jonathan Gilmore Project, Journey to Funktopia tickets.

