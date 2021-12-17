© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Trippin' to Funktopia!

Published December 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST
Funktopia Mary Ellen Mink Photographs.jpg
Jonathan Gilmore Project takes 'A Journey to Funktopia' at Creative Alliance Dec. 17 at 8pm. Photo: Mary Ellen Mink Photographs

Sometimes music can take you to places only reachable by your imagination. Singer and musician Jonathan Gilmore wants to be your guide for an intergalactic trip:

‘The Jonathan Gilmore Project’s A Journey to Funktopia’ is part theater, part concert and full of original funk, soul and R&B music -- with a simple message:

 “I hope they feel so comfortable in their skin that they can be their whole beautifully human self. If they can just take the message that we’re gonna give, and just truly spread it around. It sounds so cliche, you know that song you know ‘put a little love in your heart and the world will be a better place?’ I believe it.”

Links: Jonathan Gilmore Project, Journey to Funktopia tickets.

On The RecordBaltimore ArtsWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordCreative AllianceJonathan Gilmore
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
