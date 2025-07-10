2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
At least 15 hospitalized after suspected mass overdose in West Baltimore

The Baltimore Banner | By Alissa Zhu,
Clara Longo de FreitasAline Behar KadoKaitlin Newman
Published July 10, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT
Baltimore Police and Baltimore City Fire ⁩respond to a call for multiple people experiencing overdose symptoms at the intersection of Pennsylvania & North avenues in West Baltimore on Thursday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Police and Baltimore City Fire ⁩respond to a call for multiple people experiencing overdose symptoms at the intersection of Pennsylvania & North avenues in West Baltimore on Thursday.

At least 15 people have been rushed to the hospital for suspected overdoses in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood while search-and-rescue crews canvass the area for more cases, officials said.

Ten people are in critical condition, five others are in serious condition and none have died, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.

Emergency responders first received a call around 9:20 am for one possible drug overdose and identified several others in the immediate vicinity.

