At least 15 people have been rushed to the hospital for suspected overdoses in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood while search-and-rescue crews canvass the area for more cases, officials said.

Ten people are in critical condition, five others are in serious condition and none have died, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.

Emergency responders first received a call around 9:20 am for one possible drug overdose and identified several others in the immediate vicinity.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: At least 15 hospitalized after suspected mass overdose in West Baltimore

