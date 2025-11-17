4 Baltimore Police officers suspended amid California criminal investigation

Four members of the Baltimore Police Department are suspended amid a criminal investigation in California, the department confirmed Monday.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately disclosed and the officers were not identified, but the investigation was being conducted in San Francisco, said Lindsey Eldridge, the department’s chief spokesperson.

The officers’ police powers have been suspended and they have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, she said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:

