BPD officer suspended, under investigation after ‘alarming’ video shared on social media

The Baltimore Banner | By Darreonna Davis
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:17 PM EDT
A screenshot from a video posted to social media shows a now-suspended Baltimore Police officer in a cruiser chasing a man who is running away on foot.
A Baltimore Police officer has been suspended and is under investigation after a video that appears to show him attempting to hit someone with his cruiser was shared across social media platforms.

The white police officer is seen in the video interacting with a young Black man who is wearing a black puffer coat, blue joggers, a blue hoodie, a cap and sneakers. Another young man, known on Instagram as @1grandsxnn, is filming the encounter.

“What’s your reason for stopping him? You don’t even got no reason for stopping him, yo,” the person filming says.

It is unclear why the officer and the young man were interacting.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: BPD officer suspended, under investigation after ‘alarming’ video shared on social media

